Holiday meals can be made healthier, without any significant difference in taste, by using some basic recipe substitutions or alterations. The sugar, fat or sodium content of many holiday recipes can be reduced without a noticeable difference in taste.
If a recipe calls for a cup of sugar, try using three-fourths or two-thirds of a cup. If it calls for a half-cup of oil, shortening or other fat, try one-third of a cup instead. Using reduced-fat or non-fat cheese, milk, cream cheese, cottage cheese, yogurt or mayonnaise instead of higher-fat counterparts like regular cheese or cream are also excellent ways to reduce fat. For mashed potatoes, try using defatted broth instead of butterto reduce both fat and calories.
Modifying a complicated recipe may not always produce the desired texture, so testing the recipe on friends or family before going “all in” on a holiday meal would be wise.
Many traditional holiday foods are by themselves healthful and nutritious but are “embellished” in ways that take away from their innate nutritional value. The sweet potato, for example, contains fiber as well as vitamins A and C. A medium-sized baked sweet potato contains about 100 calories, but many people add sugar, butter and other ingredients, which really ups the calorie count. A baked sweet potato with a little brown sugar and cinnamon is far healthier than one topped with butter, sugar and marshmallows.
Fresh cranberries are another healthy option for holiday recipes. Unlike canned cranberries or cranberry sauce, which often contain added sugar, fresh cranberries are naturally healthful. Fresh cranberries contain phytonutrients and have anti-inflammatory properties that can promote health and may reduce the risk of disease. Adding fresh cranberries to salads and baked items such as muffins, cookies and pies is also a good way to sneak in some extra nutrition and flavor.
One source of healthy holiday recipes is AgriLife Extension’s Dinner Tonight website dinnertonight.tamu.edu. The Dinner Tonight program aims to promote family mealtime by providing quick, easy, healthful and cost-effective recipes. In addition to recipes, the program provides free weekly video demonstrations of cooking tips and techniques along with information on nutrition, menu planning and healthy living.
You can expect you'll take in some extra calories during the holidays but try to plan accordingly so you can keep your calorie intake in check.