Grilling is a summer classic enjoyed by many. One of the awesome things about grilling is you can grill pretty much anything ... burgers, chicken, seafood, vegetables ... they’re all delicious.
No matter what you’re grilling, always start with clean hands. You should especially wash your hands before and after touching raw meat, poultry and seafood items to prevent the spread of foodborne illness bacteria. When it comes to washing food items, you should wash some but not others:
• Always wash fruits and vegetables before preparing. Run fruits and vegetables under clean, running water and gently rub to remove any debris.
• Never wash or rinse meat, poultry or seafood items. Doing so greatly increases your risk of cross-contamination because bacteria can be spread to other foods, utensils and surfaces.
• Always keep your raw meat, poultry and seafood items separate from ready-to-eat foods, such as salads, dips and even any fruits and vegetables you plan on grilling. Marinating vegetables is a great way to infuse flavor and moisture into your vegetables before cooking on the grill — but never use leftover marinade that has been used for raw meat, poultry or seafood items.
Grilling uses direct high heat to cook items — it’s what gives the classic grill marks that everyone loves to see. When grilling meat, poultry and fish, it’s important to use a food thermometer to make sure your items are truly being cooked through to a safe minimum internal temperature.
The recommended safe internal temperature varies depending on the product you’re cooking, so use this handy list to know what yours should reach:
• Beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts and chops): 145°F (with a 3-minute rest time)
• Ground meats (including burgers and hot dogs): 160°F
• Whole poultry, poultry breasts and ground poultry: 165°F
• Fish: 145°F
Use these tips and you’ll have delicious and safely grilled food all summer long. For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.