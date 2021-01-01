One of the best parts of winter’s cold days (at least when we have those in East Texas) is enjoying feeling cozy inside. Here are five practical ideas for creating a winter wonderland in your home.
1. Listen to winter inspired music. Search “Winter Jazz” or “Winter piano” on YouTube or wherever you stream music. You could even continue to listen to holiday music if that’s your style.
2. Bring the outdoors in. Even though life appears to come to a pause during the winter, there is still so much happening in nature! You can easily make a pine garland or DIY your own scented pinecones by searching for a tutorial online. Get creative and make a “flower” arrangement using interesting things you find outside. Blooms are not required for a fabulous and inspiring center piece.
3. Embrace winter flavors. This is my favorite! Warming soups, winter squashes such as butternut, meats, dried herbs, etc. Celebrate the great flavors offered to us during this time of year.
4. Sleep in. At least for as long as your schedule reasonably allows. In winter, the days are shorter and nights are longer. Many animals go into hibernation. Winter is a great time to make sure you’re getting 7-9 hours of sleep per night.
5. Light a candle. Find a scent that reminds you of winter such as pine or spiced citrus. You can find candles with wood wicks that will crackle like fire for an added aesthetic feel. You can also create your own winter potpourri by simmering 1 whole orange, ½ cup cranberries, 1 tbsp whole cloves and 3 cinnamon sticks. As the potpourri simmers, add water as necessary.
What ways do you celebrate the beauty of winter?
