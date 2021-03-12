I have recently taken a step back at my own daily intake of sugar and hope this article helps you to understand it better as well. To be honest, I haven’t been tracking my sugar. My focus has been on protein, carbs and fats. I had some down time last week recovering from whatever stomach bug was going around and took the time to do some research and tracking.
I started first at the American Heart Association which recommends limited added sugar to 9 teaspoons or 36 grams for most men and 6 teaspoons or 25 grams per day for most women. I normally track my food intake using My Fitness Pal app and paid attention to exactly how much sugar I was taking in. I was in sugar shock to find out that in my coffee alone, I was having 40 grams of sugar. I usually drink three to four cups a day with about two tablespoons of liquid creamer. I refer to how I like my coffee as “sweet and paper sack tan.” In my mind, I knew I was having too much but felt since that was my one indulgence, I could get away with it never realizing exactly how much I was taking in. I was mortified about my discovery and have changed the way I drink coffee. I am not going to lie to you, it is taking a bit of adjusting to it. However, I would much rather adjust to something on my own terms versus having a doctor tell me that I am on the verge of some type of illness that I could have prevented.That sweet and paper sack tan coffee is good but not as good as having my health.
It just goes to show you how important it is to keep track of what we are eating, whether it’s sugar or fiber or whatever.
Take the time to invest in your own health and just see what you are eating. It will eventually become a habit to track and soon, you will be able to really see and feel the difference. For more information contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.