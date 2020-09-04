It can be very difficult to change our habits, but changes don’t have to be drastic in order to make a difference. Small changes in habits can lead the way to bigger changes in the future. Here are some tips to guide you:
• Eat your fruits and veggies. Fill half your plate with them at every meal. Vegetables have more nutrients and less fat than meat, dairy and grains. They can also help you feel more satisfied, even if you eat less.
• Don’t skip breakfast. Eating a healthy meal to start off your day can help you curb that midmorning hunger that can lead to overeating at lunch or excess snacking. Oatmeal or whole wheat toast with fruit are some really great options.
• Eat a lighter dinner. Get most of your daily calories at lunch and keep your dinners lighter. It will help you sleep better.
• Look at the portion size. Make sure to look for serving sizes, calories per serving, and how many calories you are eating per day.
• Make time for exercise. Oftentimes 24 hours doesn’t seem like enough time to get everything done and we tend to neglect exercise. Build it into your schedule and make it a priority. It can be as simple as a 30 minute walk per day or light yard work.
• Build muscle. As we age, we naturally lose muscle. Add strength-training exercises such as weightlifting or body weight exercises such as pushups and squats to your workout routine at least twice a week to help keep those muscles.
• Get good sleep. People who don’t get good-quality sleep are more likely to gain weight. If you are having a hard time falling asleep due to stress or a busy schedule, try to change your habits and create a regular routine.
These changes might seem hard at first but eventually they will become healthy habits. Stay well and stay safe.