It is normal for your brain to change as you get older. Regular physical activity can have many benefits for health, including lowering your risk for memory loss and confusion.
It can:
• Help you think better
• Improve your sleep quality and help you to fall asleep faster. Sleep plays an important role in your brain health.
• Improve your feelings of well-being
• Reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression
• Lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias
According to the Centers for Disease Control, all forms and amounts of physical activity are helpful for the health of older adults. To achieve that maximum health benefits, older adults should do all three of these activities:
• AT LEAST 150 MINUTES A WEEK — Something that gets your heart pumping like walking briskly or dancing
• AT LEAST TWO DAYS A WEEK — Something that builds muscle like gardening or using exercise bands
• Something to improve balance like walking heel to toe or standing on one foot
Brain health and physical health are both important, especially as we age. I hope these tips will help you and your family have better health outcomes. For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.