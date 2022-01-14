Most vegetables are naturally low in fat and calories. None have cholesterol. Eating a diet rich in vegetables as part of an overall healthful diet may reduce the risk of stroke and coronary artery diseases; diabetes; certain cancers; weight gain by lowering overall calorie intake; and low bone mass, as vegetables contain many nutrients important to bone health, particularly the vitamin K found in green leafy vegetables.
In addition, potassium-rich vegetables may reduce the risk of developing kidney stones and may help decrease bone loss. Higher potassium vegetables include sweet potatoes, white potatoes, white beans, tomato products (paste, sauce, and juice), beet greens, soybeans, lima beans, winter squash, spinach, lentils, kidney beans and split peas. Having adequate folate in your diet helps in heart health. Vegetables high in folate include beans, spinach, asparagus, broccoli, romaine lettuce and tomato juice.
Any vegetable or 100 percent vegetable juice counts as a member of the vegetable group. Vegetables count toward your daily intake in fresh, frozen, canned, cooked or dried/dehydrated form. Try them chopped, sliced or mashed.
Vegetables are organized into five subgroups based on their nutrient content:
• dark green (e.g., broccoli and spinach)
• red and orange (e.g., carrots and squashes)
• starchy (e.g., potatoes)
• Legumes (e.g., beans and peas)
• "other" (e.g., green beans, beets)
In general, adults need 2½ cup equivalents of vegetables each day. School-age children need 1½ cups, and teens need 2½ to 3½ cups.1 cup of raw or cooked vegetables or vegetable juice or 2 cups of raw leafy greens can be considered 1 cup from the vegetable group.
Stock up on frozen vegetables for quick and easy microwave steaming. Keep a bowl of cut-up vegetables in the refrigerator. Try broccoli, cucumber slices or red or green pepper strips.
Buy vegetables that are easy to prepare. Pick up bags of prewashed salad greens and add baby carrots or grape tomatoes for a salad in minutes.
Plan some meals around a vegetable main dish, such as a stir-fry or soup. Add veggies to dishes you already prepare, such as casseroles or lasagna.