When the weather gets warm, you may want to get outside for some fun in the sun. Going to a pool, lake or beach often tops that list. Spending time in the water can bring health hazards. But some simple habits can help keep your summer fun — and healthy.
Many different germs and organisms can live in water. These include bacteria, viruses, parasites and plant matter that can make you sick. A lot of germs that live in water cause stomach and intestinal upset. These can bring diarrhea or vomiting. You can also get skin rashes, ear or eye pain, and a cough or congestion after swimming in contaminated waters.
Common culprits for gut symptoms after swimming are parasites. These include Cryptosporidium (Crypto) and Giardia intestinalis. But bacteria, like E. coli, and viruses can also be the cause.
Many water-borne germs come from the feces of people and animals. So it’s important to never go to the bathroom or to change dirty diapers near the water. If you bring a pet, be sure to pick up after them.
Pools are often treated with a chemical called chlorine to kill germs. But it doesn’t work on all of them immediately. Some, like Crypto, can linger for days despite the chlorine. And natural bodies of waters, like oceans and lakes, can’t be treated with chemicals.
Certain types of algae also release toxins that contaminate the water and the air. So, in general, it’s important to avoid areas with toxic algae and not eat the seafood found there.
Being aware of local water conditions before you go to the beach can help you stay safe. If there are concerns with either the bacteria or other hazards, focus on other activities.
