Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Extension Education Association will conduct a Lunch and Learn series of workshops called “Grill Friends.” The second series will be on April 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Cotton Belt Building in Room 116A. Please call the Extension Office to register at 903-590-2980 by Monday, April 18. Space is limited. County agents will be demonstrating healthy ways to grill healthy side dishes, selecting cuts of meat and food safety just to name a few of the topics. Participants will be able to enjoy tastings and goody bags thanks to our gracious sponsor, Brookshire’s.
Want to make perfectly charred, super flavorful grilled vegetables? Check out these tips before you fire up the grill:
• Cut everything to a similar size to ensure even cooking. Plus, you’ll be able to get multiple vegetables (aka more flavor) into each bite.
• Use metal skewers. Wood skewers burn easily on the grill.
• Flip halfway. This one may seem obvious, but it’s important. Good grilled vegetables have a little char on all sides, so make sure you rotate your skewers halfway through cooking. We usually grill ours for around 8 minutes per side.
• Season before and after cooking. To give grilled vegetables maximum flavor, season them with olive oil, salt and pepper before you put them on the grill. Afterward, season with salt and pepper to taste and drizzle them with a tasty dressing, sprinkle them with fresh herbs, and serve them with a sauce for dipping.
• Don’t skip the sauce. Grilled veggies are good on their own, but a healthy and flavorful sauce can take them over the top. Make sure you RSVP for our next Grill Friends.
For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.