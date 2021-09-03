Along with the new school year comes the daily challenge of preparing a healthy and nutritious lunch for your child that they will eat -- and that doesn’t break your budget. With a little preparation, you can pack lunches that your kids will eat and you can feel good about sending with them.
Packing Tips
• Never leave perishable foods out of refrigeration for more than 2 hours. If the food is exposed to temperatures above 90 degrees (like a hot car or summer picnic), refrigerate it within 1 hour.
• Invest in an insulated lunchbox and thermos.
• Don't forget to pack utensils, napkins and a healthy beverage.
• Start a lunch meal-plan calendar.
• Try packing small amounts of a variety of foods.
• Keep a supply of shelf-stable foods for easy packing: crackers, packaged pudding, canned fruits or meats, dried fruits or beef jerky.
• Lunches should include protein, whole grains and a fruit or vegetable.
• Be sure to check with your school or daycare about any specific meal requirements and allergy restrictions.
A well-packed lunch is key to overcoming the mid-day lull and ensuring your child has the energy to power through the rest of the school day. Make sure your lunches include protein, whole grains and a fruit and/or vegetable.
A great way to know if you are providing too much or too little food is to watch your child’s growth. If they are on track at the doctor’s office, you can feel confident that you are providing the right amount of food for your child. For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.