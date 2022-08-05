Grains have been known as the “staff of life” for thousands of years, serving as a vital food source for humans. Today, foods made with whole grains are recognized as important sources of nutrients like fiber, trace minerals, and certain vitamins and phytochemicals that are not restored through traditional grain enrichment and fortification practices. These components are believed to play a key role in reducing risk of disease.
Whole grains are composed of three plant components: the bran, the germ and the endosperm. In the last century, advances in the milling and processing of grains have allowed for the large-scale separation and removal of the bran and germ, resulting in refined flour that consists only of the endosperm.
Refined flour has become popular because it produces baked goods with a softer texture and extended freshness. However, removing much of the bran and germ results in losses of fiber, B vitamins, vitamin E, trace minerals, protein, unsaturated fat and about 75% of phytochemicals, which are substances in plant-based foods with physiologically active components that may have functional health benefits.
To correct for some of these losses, the process of enrichment began in the early 1940s to restore some B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin and niacin) and the mineral iron to flour. Since 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has required enriched grain products to also be fortified with folic acid, the synthetic form of the B vitamin folate, to help women of childbearing age reduce the risk of having a pregnancy affected with a neural tube defect.
The 2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend a healthy eating pattern that includes grains, at least half of which are whole grains or roughly three-ounce equivalents per day. A one-ounce equivalent of whole grains (e.g., one slice of 100-percent whole wheat bread) contains 16 grams of whole grains.
Research shows that healthful diets rich in whole grain foods may play a part in reducing risks of heart disease, certain types of cancer and type 2 diabetes. They may also help in managing body weight.
