There are lots of fun and simple ways to build exercise into your daily family routine. Being physically active with your family is a great way to stay healthy and make exercise fun. Whether you play team sports with the entire family or take brisk walks with your spouse, child, or grandchild, you’ll be rewarded with improved health and time spent together.
Here are a few activity ideas:
Infants and Toddlers
• Take them for walks in the stroller and rides on your bike. Don’t forget your helmets.
• Play games that get your bodies moving—Wheels on the Bus, Pretend We’re Animals, and Hide-and-Seek.
• Sign up for baby yoga or exercise classes.
• Try baby-friendly swimming classes.
School-Aged Children
• Walk to the park and push their swing.
• Jump rope together.
• Build a fort—indoors or out.
• Play catch, kickball, basketball, or soccer.
• Go swimming or biking together.
• Have a family carwash.
Teens and Young Adults and other Family Members
• Participate in activities that interest them. Try hiking, skating, or tennis.
• Go golfing or swimming. Invite them to join you in physical activities that require two people, such as tennis or ping pong.
• Take golf or tennis lesson together.
• Take a walk or jog.
• Ask them to help you in the garden or with heavy-duty household chores.
Building a healthy and active routine as a family is so important in developing lasting habits. For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.