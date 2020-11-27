What is the most important ingredient for the holidays you ask? Food safety is by far the most important ingredient while preparing food for the holidays. Most people who get sick from food that has not been cooked properly will get better on their own, although foodborne illness is not a very pleasant way to spend the holidays. But anyone, regardless of age or health condition, could get very sick or die from these food-borne illnesses. Here are some tips that will help you have a safe and happy holiday:
• Use two cutting boards. Have one cutting board for raw meats, poultry and fish and the other for ready-to-eat-foods, such as fruits and vegetables.
• Different utensils for different tasks. Use separate spoons and forks to taste, stir and serve food so there is no cross contamination.
• Keep kitchen surfaces clean. Use hot, soapy water to wash countertops and surfaces, cutting boards, refrigerator door handles and utensils. After cleaning, make sure no raw meats touch the cleaned surface.
• Resist temptation. Avoid eating raw cookie dough or cake batter containing raw eggs or flour as it can contain harmful germs, such as E. coli and Salmonella. Some companies and stores do offer edible cookie dough that uses heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs or no eggs.
• Keep foods separated. Keep beef, chicken, turkey, seafood and eggs separate from all other foods at the grocery store and in the refrigerator. Prevent juices from beef, chicken, turkey and seafood from dripping or leaking onto other foods by keeping them in containers or sealed plastic bags. Store eggs in their original carton in the main compartment of the refrigerator.
Hope these tips can help keep you and your family safe during this holiday season.
For more information, contact Priya Nagireddy, Smith County Assistant Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at priya.nagireddy@ag.tamu.edu.Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County.