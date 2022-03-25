Eating too much sodium can raise your risk of high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. The good news is that cutting down on sodium can help lower your blood pressure and keep your heart healthy. Most people eat too much sodium and need to eat less.
What is sodium? Sodium is a mineral that’s found in salt. Whenever you add salt to your food you’re adding sodium. But most of the sodium we eat doesn’t come from our saltshakers. Sodium is in almost all processed and prepared foods we buy. Ready to eat meals and restaurant meals such as sandwiches, burgers, tacos, pizza, soup, rice and other grain dishes are notoriously high in sodium. The sodium in those foods comes from ingredients like processed meats such as deli meats, sausages, pepperoni, sauces and dressing, instant flavored foods like flavored rice and noodles.
How much sodium is too much? We only need a small amount of sodium to stay healthy, but most people get too much. Always consult your doctor to find out your individual needs. The general rule of thumb is to try to stay under these limits each day:
• Adults and teens age 14 and older: Aim for no more than 2300 milligrams (mg) of sodium a day
• Children ages 9 to 13: Aim for no more than 1800 mg per day
• Children ages 4 to 8: Aim for no more than 1500 mg per day
• Children ages 1 to 3: Aim for no more than 1200 mg per day
Remember, most foods prepared outside of the home are high in sodium. Cooking your own meals puts you in control of your sodium intake. Read the nutrition fact label to see if foods are low or high in sodium. Get creative and use herbs and spices instead of salt. When you do have to eat out, look for lower sodium options.
For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.