Circuits can be a great way to work out and reduce stress without any special equipment. If you’re looking for a full-body workout in 30 minutes or less, circuit training does the trick. You get the benefits of muscle building and toning along with an intense cardio workout.
If you get bored trotting along on a treadmill or elliptical, circuit training can fix that, too. The exercise options are endless.
Switch up the exercises frequently to tame the exercise doldrums and keep improving your body.
Work at your own pace until you get familiar with the exercises. Another good tip is to start with a trainer one-on-one or in a small group setting to make sure you’re doing the exercises correctly and working within your limits.
Alternate cardio and strength exercises in short bursts of 30 seconds and 3 minutes, then repeat the circuit two to three times. Build your own circuit by choosing 3 to 4 exercises from each category.
CARDIO EXERCISES
• Jumping jacks • Squat jumps
• Jogging or marching in place
• Stair-climbing or step-ups
• High knees • Mountain climbers
• Star jumps • Burpees
STRENGTHENING AND STABILITY EXERCISES
• Plank and side plank • Pushups
• Sit-ups or crunches • Hip lift or bridge position
• Tricep dips on a chair • Lunges
• Squats or chair position
• Wall sits
You won't be bored when you do circuit training. This workout gets your heart rate up and strengthens your muscles at the same time.