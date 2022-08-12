As you age, you may have questions and concerns about the increased risk of dementia. Are there steps I can take to prevent it? Is there anything I can do to reduce my risk? There are currently no approaches that have been proven to effectively treat or prevent Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. There may be steps you can take to help reduce your risk.
Please join us for our monthly Texas A&M AgriLife Lunch and Learn on Aug. 24, focusing on Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias. Our guest speaker will be Rebecca Smith with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. The location will be at the Cotton Belt Building on 1517 West Front St., Suite 116, from noon to 1 p.m. Seating is limited so call 903-590-2980 and speak with Robbie Williamson to reserve your seat. Lunch will also be served.
Leading a healthy lifestyle may help address risk factors that have been associated with these diseases.
• Control high blood pressure.
• Manage blood sugar.
• Maintain a healthy weight.
• Eat a healthy diet.
• Keep physically active. Aim to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week.
• Stay mentally active.
• Stay connected with family and friends.
• Treat hearing problems
• Sleep well.
• Prevent head injury.
• Drink less alcohol. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), part of the National Institutes of Health, recommends that men should not have more than two drinks a day and women only one.
• Stop tobacco use.
Researchers cannot say for certain whether making the above lifestyle changes will protect against dementia, but these changes are good for your health and are all part of making healthy choices as you age.
For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.