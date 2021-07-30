Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Summertime tends to combine both high temperatures and high humidity, making daily walks more difficult. High heat and humidity put extra stress on your body because sweat doesn’t readily evaporate to cool your skin. In cooling yourself, your heart rate also increases.
Here are some tips to make your daily walk safe during these hot summer months:
• Schedule your walk or activities for the coolest time of the day, either early morning or late evening. Take care if you are a child, older adult, or anyone with health issues.
• Drink plenty of fluids. Dehydration is a key factor in heat illness. Stay well-hydrated with water. Drink 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Consider sports drinks to replace sodium, chloride and potassium if you exercise intensely.
• Dress appropriately. Lightweight, light colored, loose fitting clothing allows sweat to evaporate and keeps you cooler.
• Use sunscreen. Wear sunglasses. Wear a wide-brimmed light-colored hat. A sunburn decreases your body’s ability to cool itself and increases the risk for skin cancer.
• Get acclimated. Gradually increase the length of time you are outside in the heat. This usually takes one to two weeks.
• Watch for signs and symptoms of heat-related illness: muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting, weakness, fatigue, headache, dizziness, confusion, low blood pressure, increased heart rate, profuse sweating or visual problems.
These can worsen and become a medical emergency.
Be safe during your summer walking and activities!! Don’t quit because of the heat! For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.