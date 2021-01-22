For those with heart conditions or other medical conditions that may weaken your heart, keeping your heart healthy and protected during a pandemic is important. Cholesterol and blood pressure issues, as well as arrhythmias or cardiomyopathy, are heart conditions that can make contracting COVID-19 more serious.
Variety and Veggies
Eating balanced and nutritious meals daily can help you reduce sodium and sugar intake, helping to maintain or lose excess weight, manage your blood pressure or control cholesterol. The nutrient dense foods that we consume help in providing those vitamins that support our bodies. Eating a colorful variety of fresh fruits and vegetables helps to support our health and our immune systems. Try new recipes throughout the weekto add variety and enhance enjoyment. Visit www.dinnertonight.org for delicious and healthy recipes that are lower in calories, saturated fat and sodium.
Staying physically active can also improve and support your heart. It strengthens your heart so that it can efficiently pump blood throughout the body. A stronger heart also helps to keep your blood pressure under control. Try to take a brisk walk outdoors daily or keep active around the house; not only are you keeping socially distanced but improving circulation to help reduce stress.
Mask, Hands & Distance
Always remember to follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Wash your hands frequently, continue to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart from others, and avoid large crowds. Be sure to check out our COVID-19 hub of Extension resources at https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/coronavirus.
Here’s to a healthy heart in 2021! For more information contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.