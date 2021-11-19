During the holiday season, the already challenging endeavor of making time for fitness becomes even more difficult. From Thanksgiving through Christmas and New Year’s, it is very easy to overindulge in holiday goodies and neglect your fitness goals. By the time the new year rolls around, many of us feel bloated and out of shape.
It doesn’t have to be like that. There are some simple things you can do to maintain your fitness at this time of year and still enjoy the holiday cheer. Check out these six ways to stay fit during the holidays so you start the new year feeling energized rather than sluggish:
1. Schedule time to work out. The holiday season is very busy. Just as you would schedule time for a meeting, when you make time on your calendar for exercise, it’s more likely to happen. Review your week ahead and figure out the most practical times to exercise.
2. Find creative ways to be active. There are ways to squeeze in fitness that don’t have to be a traditional workout. When holiday shopping, park farther away from the mall. Take the stairs. Bundle up and take a walk with your family to look at the lights. Build physical activity into your holiday traditions.
3. Squeeze in some activity, it’s better than none. If you can’t find time to hit the gym, don’t skip exercising altogether. A quick workout is better than no workout. Try to incorporate even just 10 minutes of physical activity a day.
4. Work out with a friend. Staying motivated is one of the hardest parts about committing to fitness. Putting it off to another day is easy when it’s just you. If you get a friend involved with your fitness process it can help you stick with it.
5. Hydrate and eat sensibly. Eating well is part of staying fit. You don’t have abstain completely from your favorite seasonal treats, just watch your portion sizes. Try to sneak in vegetables when and where you can. Drink plenty of water. Eat something small before you head to that holiday party so you won’t arrive on an empty stomach and make bad choices.
6. Set goals, track your progress and have rewards. Thanks to advancements in technology, including fitness trackers and calorie counters, keeping track of your progress is easier than ever. Setting goals and challenges, along with a reward system, will hold you accountable and ensure your fitness success.
For more information, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.