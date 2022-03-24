Central Baptist Church in Tyler’s longest serving pastor is retiring.
Kim Beckham has dedicated 45 years of his life to ministry, with 35 of those as the lead pastor of Central Baptist Church.
Beckham announced his retirement in October 2021 and on Sunday, the church will honor Beckham with a retirement service celebrating his years at the church.
The church has been making preparations for Sunday’s event for several months. The service will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at noon followed by a dinner on the grounds for all attendees.
Beckham, his wife Barbara, and their two daughters, Jessica and Amanda, came to Central Baptist Church on Sunday, March 29, 1987. Pastor Beckham received a 98 percent vote from the church to call him as pastor.
Beckham was called to full-time ministry at the age of 16 while on a mission trip to Mexico. He has served as the lead pastor of two thriving churches over his 45 years in ministry. His first pastorate was a church he started near Aubrey and Pilot Point called Midway Baptist Church.
He was pastor there for 10 years and built the church to an average weekly attendance of 450 when God called him to Central in Tyler. In the almost 90-year history of Central Baptist Church, Beckham is the church’s longest serving pastor.
During the past 35 years, Beckham has spent much of that time leading the people of his congregation to commit their lives to Christ, “grow” in their faith through reading God’s Word and prayer, as well as challenging them to serve others and lead others to Christ. He has led the congregation in two large remodeling projects of the sanctuary, the remodeling of two education buildings and their gymnasium, plus the building of our student center for our teens. He also led the church to complete a house for missionaries to stay in while in the states on furlough.
In addition, he taught the importance of the church’s involvement in local and world-wide missions. He and his wife, Barbara, along with many church members, have traveled to many mission works across the world including Europe, China, the Philippines, Central and South America and Africa.
They have also traveled to the Holy Land and enjoyed the experience of seeing where Christ lived and ministered during His Life here on Earth.
Beckham has been an active leader in the Baptist Bible Fellowship, holding offices in both the East Texas and the Texas State Fellowship.
Beckham loves to learn and has a passion for personal development. He received his master’s degree from Louisiana Baptist Theological Seminary and is also a graduate of the Leadership Tyler Training Program.
He actively serves on the board of the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and has served as the development director for the Azleway Children’s Home here in Tyler.
He is a published author of two books: “Letters to the Heart: How to Say the Things that Matter Most to those Who Mean the Most to You” and “Hidden Dangers: Combatting Threats to Healthy Relationships.” He is currently working on a third book to be published soon.
Kim & Barbara’s two grown daughters and their families reside in the Tyler area and are active members in the church.
Beckham’s successor will be Joel Byers, who has been on the staff of Central for 10 years and serving as the executive pastor during the last three. Church members expect a smooth transition.
“I am thrilled that Pastor Joel is taking the baton and leading the church forward to the next generation,” Beckham said. “I am excited to see Central Baptist Church continue to grow and reach people for the cause of Christ for many years to come.”
The Beckhams plan to continue to live in Tyler and be involved with the ministry at Central. Beckham will be taking opportunities during his retirement to speak at various churches and events, plus traveling with his wife while continuing to build his Leadership Training and Executive Coaching business.