Tyler Council of Church Women to meet
The Tyler Council of Church Women (TCCW) will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
Fellowship will last until 10:30 am. to be followed by the meeting. Members may also attend virtually by Zoom.
TCCW started in 1935 with a cooperative group of local church women during the era of the Texas oil boom to bring together other churches along the lines of “moral and spiritual needs.” Today, it is comprised of several religious faiths who meet every fifth Monday at different member locations. They support two daycares in Tyler along with other projects.
If you plan to attend, please RSVP at snmast@gmail.com by placing “TCCW Meeting RSVP” in the subject line. Also, RSVP with your name, phone number, and religious affiliation (church name, synagogue, mosque, etc). Attendees are asked to bring donations of paper goods, diapers, baby wipes, tissue, and children art supplies.
National Back to Church Sunday service
Church members at Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle, will hold a National Back to Church Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 on the church campus, 6808 Paluxy Drive, Tyler.
This year’s theme is: “Hope Happens Here.”
“National Back to Church Sunday, can be a great community outreach campaign, to recruit new church members, invite the unchurched, and, simply, to invite,people back to church, to attend, in-person worship services,” said Marilyn Williams, Public Relations Director.
Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle is in compliance with CDC guidelines.
Pastor Alan Pollard is the pastor of Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle.
For more information, call (903) 534-0094.