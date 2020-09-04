Kevin East wants to share a different perspective on leadership — one that's rooted in following and learning from the Bible and Jesus.
Through a new podcast, East, CEO and president of the Mentoring Alliance in Tyler, is educating people on leadership as a kingdom ethic, which he says is living fueled by the teachings of Jesus.
Titled, "Following to Lead with Kevin East," the weekly podcast addresses many topics, including parenting, marriage, leadership, adoption and fostering. Throughout his series, East plans to interview authors, parents, pastors, teachers and business leaders to listen and learn from them.
"Leading is about following first," East explained. "The truth is, in every role we're in, we answer to someone. We're all submissive to something or somebody."
People who don't allow themselves to follow can become "destructive achievers," someone who leads just because they want to lead, East said.
Leadership is rooted in following Christ and being able to focus on the following aspect, not just leadership.
"It starts with putting our humble hearts before the Lord," he said. "Following Jesus, it impacts the way we lead others."
On June 15, East was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, but he hasn't allowed that to stop him from continuing in his faith and keeping his enthusiasm.
He's undergoing chemo treatment and persevering with a positive attitude.
"It's one of those things that rocks your world," he said. "It pushes me to the Lord and reminds me that we're on this world in the blink of an eye."
Because of a cancer diagnosis, he's been thinking a lot about life. Even just walking through cancer, it requires great faith, East said.
"It is what God allowed. It's time to walk through it," he said. "It's given me the opportunity to press into Jesus. I want my heart to be open to seeing up close the love of God."
He's continued his daily six-mile runs and kept his weight on since his diagnosis.
"All my blood levels look good and I still have some energy, so we'll just wait and see," he said.
For East, the goal of being leader is not success; it's greatness. And that means having a servant's heart.
"If you want to be great, be a servant," he said.
East and his wife, Stephanie, have five children, including two adopted and three biological. They've also fostered over the years, with 20 children coming through their home.
He said fostering is about helping through God, as people are God's adopted sons and daughters.
"It's just living out God's reality here on Earth," he said.
The podcast began with its pilot on Aug. 31. New episodes of the first season will be available each Monday through December. Season two will premiere in January. It is free to listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
East hopes people will walk away with practical Bible lessons.
"I think people will enjoy the topics, as we're talking about how Jesus impacts our lives," he said.