Calvary Commission, an international ministry and Bible institute, will celebrate 44 years at its annual Breakthrough Prayer and Missions Conference in Lindale beginning Thursday and through this weekend.
Joe Fauss, president and international director, said there is no cost for registration or attendance. The public is invited to come to the event at Calvary Commission, located at 15983 Bennett Rd. in Lindale.
The conference theme this year is “Believing For Breakthrough" with a focus on missionary testimonies, worship, projected prayer, challenging messages and training and equipping for missions.
Jeri Hill will serve as the featured speaker during the Friday morning and Friday evening sessions. She is the wife of the late evangelist Steve Hill and the president and co-founder of Together In The Harvest Ministries.
Steve and Jeri Hill worked side by side as missionaries in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Spain and Belarus. She travels nationally and internationally bringing the message of revival, repentance and healing. Steve is well known as the evangelist at the Brownsville revival that began on Father's Day 1995 at Brownsville Assembly of God in Pensacola, Florida.
The conference opens this Thursday at 10 a.m. with Keith Hassell, pastor of Grace Fellowship in Rusk and coordinator of East Texas Pastors Fellowship.
Each afternoon, from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be two classes of missions and ministry training. At 7 p.m., there will be sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Other speakers include Leo Miller (former pastor of All Generations Church in Lockhart) and Ken Volkert (pastor of New Life Christian Center in San Marcos). The special “Kids Konference” led by Jody Fauss and Patsy Milam each night will add to the conference theme with “God’s Army Bootcamp”.
The Sunday morning service will join the Church of Living Hope in Tyler, located at 3308 Mineola Highway, with Miller as the speaker. The conference returns to the Lindale campus for the Calvary Bible Institute graduation, where Dr. Joe Fauss will be the speaker.
On Monday at 2 p.m., Calvary Commission will host a special “Labor Day Bar-B-Q Blast” for a day of holiday family fun.
Activities include games, musical and drama presentations, bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, a fishing tournament and limousine rides. Barbecue will be available at 4 p.m. The Labor Day Blast cost to attend is $5 per person or $15 per family.
For information and the full schedule, call (903) 882-5501 or visit calvarycommission.org.