There’s a coyote at the corner of Beckham and Dawson.
It’s wrapped around the traffic box, orange-colored and winking.
And every evening, when Galen Morrison passes it by, it reminds him of Stephen, his only son.
“It does my heart good to see this,” Galen said on Monday afternoon. “When Stephen passed away, it was heartbreaking. He was 28. He didn’t know he had an enlarged heart.”
Galen was standing beside the traffic box, in its bright greens and muted shades of amber, reflecting on the image – one of the first digital pieces of art he ever saw Stephen create.
Stephen had always loved seeing the traffic boxes wrapped in local artwork, and had told his father as much on one of their frequent rides through town, Galen explained.
So when Stephen passed away in June, Galen knew he had to find a way to bring his son’s artwork to that street corner.
It took only a quick call to Belen Casillas, community coordinator for Keep Tyler Beautiful, to set things into motion.
“He ultimately selected a 12-by-12-inch piece that you can now see on a traffic box at Dawson,” Casillas said. “Within one month, we were able to make that dream come true.”
They chose a location that was as close as possible to Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ, where Stephen and his friends spent a lot of time, Galen explained.
Stephen loved barbecue. But he loved a lot of other things about life, too.
He loved hiking and exploring, filming sports and watching movies.
He especially loved if the movies were foreign, or long – and often both all at once.
“Stephen was all about sharing a movie with his friends and family,” his father once said. “However, sometimes there was a price to pay.”
The movies Stephen shared could be three hours or more, with an overly detailed plot and subtitles, Galen said.
“And when he shared a movie, he often watched you as much as he did the movie, because he wanted you to see if you liked it as much as he did,” Galen continued. “... We often didn’t.”
Stephen had at least 500 films like that in his collection, which was recently donated to the University of North Texas in his memory.
The recent wrapping of the traffic box proves just one more way to preserve Stephen’s life, and his legacy.
“It does our hearts good to see this when we drive by every day,” Galen said. “We’re just not ready to stop letting people know about some of the cool stuff Stephen did, and about who he was.”
His epitaph reads “Everybody’s best friend.”
Because that was Stephen, Galen said. He loved everybody. Always.
“Stephen loved people,” Galen said. “He was inclusive of all people. He was the kind of guy that would come to the defense of somebody he thought was being unduly criticized. There’s nothing as a dad that you can be happier about.”
“With the gestures of kindness, the texts, the emails, the calls we’re still getting, we know he was well loved, too,” Galen said. “And that really helps in everything.”
The Beauty and the Box program launched in 2015 as a way to promote local artists and bring artwork to all corners of the city.
Sponsors have the opportunity to select art of their choosing, which is transformed into a vinyl wrap using a special printer. The vinyls are then wrapped around traffic boxes located in commercial zones, where the box wrappings typically last for three to five years.
There are about 30 boxes still available for wrapping, though that figure “changes on a daily basis,” Casillas said.
Those interested in sponsoring a box should call (903) 531-1335 or visit cityoftyler.org to learn more.