The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
A Very Derrick Christmas, derrick lighting ceremony, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Includes children’s activities, vendors and entertainment. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ .
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” opening reception, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Exhibit is on display through April 15 and is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Evans United Shows Carnival, featuring fun for all ages such as games, rides, and food at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Cost: Admission and parking are free. Armbands are $30 per person and per session. Ride coupons are $1.25 each or 20 coupons for $20 or 50 coupons for $45. Information: www.visittyler.com
Veterans Day 5K Run or Ruck, hosted by Planet Beach Longview, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. The race will begin at National Wholesale Supply, 1227 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, and will continue to Boorman Trail, around Lois Jackson Park and end back at National Wholesale Supply. Registration: $30. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1505973803158312/?active_tab=about .
Red, White & Blue Festival, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Bullard featuring a morning parade, vendors, food trucks, kids activities, live entertainment and more. The day aims to honor veterans and provide family fun. Information: 903-503-0371 or bullardchamber@gmail.com
Heritage Syrup Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Depot Museum and Historic Downtown District in Henderson. Featuring syrup making with mule power, craftsmen, folk artists, food vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities, pony rides, antique tractors and cars, cloggers and square dancers. Free admission. Information: https://www.hendersontx.us/14/Heritage-Syrup-Festival .
6th Annual Reel East Texas Film Festival, Thursday through Saturday, Texan Theatre, 201 S. Kilgore St., in Kilgore. Featuring a slate of indie film projects with live screenings and filmmaker Q&As. Tickets: $10 to $50. Information: www.reeleasttexas.com .
Tyler Art Festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Tyler on the square, 100 N. Broadway Ave. This free community event hosted by Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition is designed to increase local artists' visibility and attract people to downtown. The inaugural festival will feature more than 40 vendors, including food vendors and numerous art booths featuring basket weaving, jewelry, paintings and more. The event will also include a scavenger hunt for attendees. Information: tinyurl.com/4kwub38n
Remembrance 5K Run, from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at The Children's Park of Tyler, 110 E. Dobbs St. The race will feature 200 participants running or walking through the historic district in memory of someone they have lost or in support of others grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration: $40 for the 5K or $15 for the kids dash. All proceeds will be given back, locally, to help those suffering from grief. Information: 903-939-1597 or http://bit.ly/3tjNPCh.
“Holes,” presented by Theatre TJC, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jean Browne Theatre on the Tyler Junior College central campus. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors ages 65 and up, students and active military. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/theatre .
Vintage Market Days of East Texas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Picker’s Pavilion, 205 E. North St., Lindale. Includes original art, antiques, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings, clothing, jewelry, home décor, food. Tickets: $7.50 to $15. Information: https://vintagemarketdays.com/market/east-texas/ .
Opening Night with Yoav Talmi, presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $22 to $69 adults, $12 to $35 students. Information: https://etso.org/events/calendar .