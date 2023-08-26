SITP.jpg
The East Texas Symphony Orchestra returns to Bergfeld Park on Labor Day weekend for its third annual ‘Symphony in the Park’ performance. The concert, which is free to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Under the direction of Music Director Richard Lee, the ETSO will perform various music, including film music, show tunes, classical favorites and a preview of the 2023-24 concert season.

“We love the opportunity each year to partner with the City of Tyler and celebrate our great East Texas community,” said Robin Hampton, ETSO Executive Director. “This family-friendly concert is a highlight on our calendar each year, as our musicians love performing in the historic Bergfeld Park.”

Hundreds of people attended last year’s event.

Conductor Richard Lee leads the East Texas Symphony Orchestra during the second annual Symphony in the Park concert at Bergfeld Park in Tyler in 2022. Its third annual ‘Symphony in the Park’ performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, and is free.

With the theme, “Music For Everyone,” ETSO’s 2023/2024 concert season kicks off Sept. 23 and features a lineup of five unique concerts with special guests:

Sept. 23 — Opening Night with Asleep at the Wheel

November 4th — American Celebration

Jan. 27 — Minsoo Sohn Plays Schumann

Feb. 24 — Dance! Featuring the TJC Academy of Dance

Mar. 23 — Gridiron Symphony — A Tribute to High School Football in East Texas

For more information about the East Texas Symphony Orchestra or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit etso.org or call 903-526-3876.

