The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 14 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 Farm-to-Market Road 2015 in Tyler. The program is sponsored by Rozelle Sprayers, Veseris, Heritage Bank, Bell Laboratories, Red River Specialties, Potts Feed Store, KBW Supply, BWI, East Texas Seed Company, Coxreels and Corteva.
This educational event is geared towards professionals working for city parks departments, athletic fields, golf courses, school districts, pest control services, landscapers, lawn care services and agricultural producers who are seeking continuing education. CEU education for structural applicators begins at 8 a.m. and the TDA applicators education begins at 9:15 a.m. Registration for everyone begins at 7:15 a.m.
Topics and speakers include:
- “Termite Control” – Janet Hurley, Senior Extension Program Specialist – IPM Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Dallas
- “Ants in Turf and Pastures” – Janet Hurley, Senior Extension Program Specialist – IPM Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Dallas
- “Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update” – Dr. Mark Matocha, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-College Station
- “Pesticide Safety” – Dr. Mark Matocha, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist Texas A&M AgriLife Extension- College Station
- “Diseases in Turf and Bermuda Grass” – Dr. Chrissie Segars, Assistant Professor & Extension Turfgrass Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Dallas
- “Weed ID and Control using IPM Strategies” – Dr. Chrissie Segars, Assistant Professor & Extension Turfgrass Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Dallas
The East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference will be held the same day, at the same time, on the same property, so be sure and find your way to the appropriate program. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agents from Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties will be on hand to assist attendees. The Expo will be attended by professionals seeking Texas Department of Agriculture CEU’s.
This conference will be offering six CEU hours for Structural Pest Control Applicators and five CEU hours for people holding the TDA Commercial/Non-Commercial and/or Private Pesticide Applicators License. Registration is $10 per person. Cash, checks or credit cards will be accepted on site. Lunch will be provided. RSVP is required to attend by contacting the Smith County Extension office by Jan. 7 at 903-590-2980. The flyer and schedule are posted on the Texas A&M AgriLife-Smith County Facebook page.