Average life expectancy for men in the United States is 75.1 years. That's six years less than women’s life expectancy, which is 81.4 years according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Historically, women have always lived more than men. In fact, women’s life expectancy is higher than men’s in almost all nations worldwide.
There are many theories surrounding why men live a shorter life expectancy. But one undeniable truth is that taking care of yourself is necessary.
Dr. Todd Hendrickson, UT Health family medicine physician, said two of the most frequent factors to men's shorter lifespans are not checking themselves regularly and delaying to see a doctor when an illness is found.
“We see too many men come into the clinic that haven’t seen a physician in years,” he said. “Annual exams give us the opportunity to get a patient in front of us and go through all of the risk factors that could be affecting his health.”
In the long run, avoiding yearly checkups can seriously damage a man’s health. People often suggest that stress is one of the causes of severe illnesses, but many illnesses can be treated if they’re diagnosed on time by health professionals.
Stopping an illness after a damage is done is hard to reverse, especially with cardiovascular diseases, strokes and cancer.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of both men and women, according to the CDC. However, Hendrickson said men are more likely to die from this disease.
“Adding other risk factors like obesity, smoking and lack of exercise compounds that risk,” he said. “If you start seeing one of these factors, we recommend seeing a doctor to reduce them.”
Exercise is also vital for the functioning of any human body. Apart from helping them physically, it is also a way in which the human mind can distract and liberate stress.
Stress, which Hendrickson named as a component to the development of chronic diseases, can be detrimental to a man's physical and mental health. In some cases, it has been found that deadly illnesses like cancer are caused by stress levels being so high and constant during a man's early lifespan.
“To have normal amounts of stress is a good thing but when the human body is under an inordinate amount of stress from whatever the source is, it’s harder for the immune system to work properly,” he said.
The National Cancer Institute has a database that shows the lifetime risk of invasive cancer in men. Hendrickson said the last data they received in 2016 showed that 40.2% of men have the risk of being diagnosed with any form of invasive cancer during their lifespan. This is almost one in every two men, with prostate cancer being the No. 1 type followed closely by lung and colorectal.
“Knowing this statistic makes us go back to the importance of prevention, especially for prostate and colorectal cancer which are the ones that we can definitely catch earlier,” he said.
In order for men to live a healthier lifestyle, nutrition is something they have to take care of from an early stage. Daily life can be busy, but taking at least a 30-minute lunch break every day can make a significant difference.
The type of food consumed also plays a vital role as well. Taking that lunch break means nothing if men are eating foods with high amounts of fat. A healthy diet accompanied with daily exercise will boost a person’s energy levels not only on a daily basis but for future years according to health professionals.
“If we eat well, some of the stress of the body is removed which can ultimately provide both health and longevity,” Hendrickson said.
One critical stage in a man's lifespan is the andropause, which is a stage men reach during their 40s and experience a change in testosterone levels, depression, impotence and other physical and emotional changes.
Hendrickson labeled this stage as a “gradual decline” where testosterone levels go down slightly every year.
He said it is very important to see a doctor when men reach this stage as there are ways to approach it, like testosterone replacement.
Men have the right to take care of themselves. Especially young men, who Hendrickson recommends to “start early.”
“I think it’s important for men to take this month to heart and take advantage of the opportunity of us talking about it to learn what they can do in order to improve their health conditions,” he said.
Hendrickson said health should be something that men take seriously all year round.