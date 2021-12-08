One of the best methods of growing healthy plants and conserving water at the same time is to use mulch in the landscape. Experienced gardeners have long known the secret of mulching the garden and all its benefits. What is mulch? It’s simply a protective ground covering that conserves water, prevents erosion, controls weeds, moderates soil temperatures, and in the case of organic mulches, enriches the soil.
Mulches can be classified as organic or inorganic. The organic mulches are most popular and include straw, leaves, bark, compost and pine needles, the best and most attractive of all in my opinion.
A big advantage of mulching is it reduces soil moisture loss through evaporation. The insulating quality of mulch helps to keep the soil cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. By maintaining more even soil moisture and temperature, mulch promotes better root growth. Erosion control also is important, especially in steep areas. Mulch helps to reduce rain, which helps prevent the spread of plant disease. Mulch also suppresses the growth of many weeds. A 4-inch layer of organic mulch should be sufficient to prevent sunlight from reaching the soil, thereby reducing the chance of weed growth. It’s important however to use a coarse mulch so that weed seeds don’t germinate in the mulch itself. Mulches should not be piled up against the trunks of plants, but rather form a donut around the base of trees and shrubs.
Another benefit of organic mulches is that they enrich the soil as they decay, forming a rich, dark organic material called humus that provides slow-release nutrients for the soil and improves its texture. Finally, mulch has aesthetic value. The uniform quality of most mulches when added to the garden floor serves much the same aesthetic purpose as a carpet in a home.
Typical mulches in East Texas:
Bark: This mulch is the most widely available. Barks are available in bags or can be purchased some places in bulk. Bark is relatively easy to apply, but overly coarse nuggets tend to float away in heavy rains. Shredded pine is the most common, but cypress is also available.
Compost: You can make your own compost or buy it. The lack of uniformity may make it less attractive in exposed areas. Unfortunately weeds seeds tend to germinate in the decomposing mulch itself.
Pine Needles: Pine needles make an outstanding mulch and are used in high quality landscapes from East Texas to the East Coast. They are long lasting, don’t wash away, and look natural due to our plethora of pines in East Texas. I use pine needles in my own landscape. There is nothing better for roses and azaleas. Folks in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio think pine needles are magic and give them credit for many of our beautiful shrubs here.
Since organic mulches decompose over time, they will need to be replenished or replaced periodically. It’s a good idea to check the garden every fall and spring and renew areas where the mulch has gotten thin. There is no need to remove the old and replace with new mulch, since soil organisms will work the decomposing organic matter into the soil, increasing the health of the soil.