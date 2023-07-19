Ten years ago, Tyler Civic Theatre performed "Footloose" for the first time. Now, a decade later, the show is being brought back to life again on the same stage.
Cast and community members spent a recent Friday evening at True Vine Brewing Company to celebrate their hard work and build excitement for the production, which kicks off this weekend.
“I think what people can expect is that what we’ve done here is part tribute, part celebration and part dedication. It’s a little bit of all the above. When I did this 10 years ago, it was the first time I had ever directed a show. I’d always been an actor and I kind of fell into it. It ended up being one of the biggest blessings in my life,” said Stephen Rainwater, director of "Footloose" at Tyler Civic Theatre.
Many of the original cast returned for the performance at True Vine.
“'Footloose' the first time was one of my first main stage Tyler Civic shows that I had done,” said returning cast member Chris Fisher. “It really set me on the path with everything I’ve done regarding theater afterwards. It really made me find the joy and passion for theater that I still have to this day. I have lifelong friends from the first show that I’m still friends with today as well. It definitely means a lot to me. It’s one of my favorite shows that I’ve ever done, with my favorite cast that I’ve ever done it with both the first time and now the second time around as well.”
Rainwater said, "This show is special. There’s something about it that just makes you happy."
Rainwater said there are 48 people in the show.
"It is gigantic. It is a full time job. Directing a show is like running a business. It is a very special group of people, and I’m just excited to see them get that pay off of an audience," he said.
"Footloose" tells the story of Ren McCormack, who moves to a small town from Chicago only to find that rock music and dancing are illegal. McCormack is portrayed by TCTC actor Jerard Mosley.
“This show means a lot. It showcases love, tragedy, heartbreak and new beginnings all in one,” Mosley said. “This show, to me, means hope.”
Rainwater said although the show is a mix of excitement, laughter and joy, it also has a very heartfelt tone to it.
“About a year ago, I lost a very special family member unexpectedly and the themes of this show with coping with loss, and also over coming that and reception,” said Rainwater. “There’s a very powerful theme in it that for me doing this 10 years later resonates with me differently than it did 10 years ago. Ten years ago it was more about the celebration, and this time it’s more about the heart of the story.”
"Footloose" opens Friday, July 21 and runs for three weekends. Tickets are the cheapest during opening weekend.
“We’re so excited. Once people walk in that theater my goal is for people to say, 'I have never seen anything like this in a community stage at Tyler Civic Theatre.' It’s such an honor to be able to reprise this show on the theater's 75th anniversary, on our 10-year reunion of doing it 10 years ago. It almost feels like it was fate for this all to happen,” Rainwater said. “This show is really for the community. I think at the end of the day, that’s going to be the thing that gets people excited about seeing it.”
Tickets for the show can be purchased online at www.tylercivictheatre.com or during box office hours.