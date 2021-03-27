When I was a youngster growing up outside of Longview, one of my money-making jobs was mowing the large lawn of the late Marie and Autry Daly. Though word through the juvenile grapevine cast them as child-loathing ogres, they turned out to be the nicest couple I ever met. Since they had no children of their own, they naturally took me under their caring wings.
I owe much of my deep admiration for birds to this saintly couple. They not only kept food and water out, but also sported the first martin house, bluebird nest boxes and hummingbird feeders I had ever seen.
Mrs. Daly was particularly fond of her precious hummingbirds. She had three feeders hanging from the eves that she had to refill each day. While I mowed “the back 40,” as they called it, the back of the house appeared to be shrouded in feathered green bees. I had never seen so many hummingbirds in one place. She was as tough as she was nice and would drag her step stool from feeder to feeder so she could snip the wasps in half that were lapping up her birds’ elixir. She was a giver and graciously gifted me my first hummingbird feeder.
Mrs. Daly’s love of hummingbirds didn’t end with artificial feeders. She also kept a yard full of flowers for them including the first Turk’s cap (Malvaviscus drummondii) I ever experienced. The constant sulfur butterflies and slightly edible fruit first captured my attention until I noticed that the steady stream of hummingbirds claimed them as their favorite. It was then I was officially hooked on both hummingbirds and Turk’s cap.
The hummingbirds in Marie Daly’s landscape were ruby-throated hummingbirds. They are the most common hummingbird in the Eastern United States. Like all hummingbird species, the ruby-throat is only here during the growing season, returning to Central America for the cold winter months and returning each spring when the native coral honeysuckle and red buckeyes bloom.
Anyone can fashion their home landscape into a hummingbird oasis by providing the same three essentials that all birds need — food, shelter and water. We are all familiar with hummingbird feeders filled with sugar water at a ratio of 1 part refined sugar boiled in 4 parts water (red dye isn’t recommended). But it’s even more satisfying to create a natural hummingbird paradise using their favorite nectar plants. These include all salvias, Turk’s cap, pentas, cigar plant, columbine, hibiscus, fire bush, fire cracker plant, coral bean, red yucca, cardinal flower, Indian pink, standing cypress, red buckeye, cypress vine, cross vine, trumpet creeper and coral honeysuckle. One can never go wrong with red flowers, especially tubular shaped ones, but blue and purple salvias do the trick as well.
They also need sources of protein including many insects such as aphids. Spiders are especially important to hummingbirds as they provide both food for the birds and material to construct their nests which are made from bits of lichen bound with spider web.
For more information on hummingbirds in Texas, see my friend Cliff Shackelford’s book, “Hummingbirds of Texas,” (2009, Texas A&M Press).
Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. He is author of Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening, Heirloom Gardening in the South, and The Rose Rustlers. You can read his “Greg’s Ramblings” blog at arborgate.com, read his “In Greg’s Garden” in each issue of Texas Gardener magazine (texasgardener.com), and follow him on Facebook at “Greg Grant Gardens.” More science-based lawn and gardening information from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can be found at aggieturf.tamu.edu and aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.