Hundreds gathered at Tyler Metro Church on Monday night to honor six community leaders through a ceremony called the “Order of the Towel” hosted by Shepherd’s Heart ministry. The name of the event is based in the biblical story of when Jesus chose to wash the feet of his followers with a towel, depicting servant leadership.
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert opened the evening with an invocation, and the East Texas Baptist University choir entertained guests during the event with customized renditions of traditional hymns and worship music. The evening continued with Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran reading a resolution that recognized the Order of the Towel event, and honored the community leaders.
“There are people among us, common everyday people, that we live with and work with and go to church with who actually model the servant leadership of Jesus,” said master of ceremony Ricky Gill. “That’s so very important.”
Those honored included clergy and community leaders: Mike and Sharon Dent, Dr. Joe and Charlotte Fauss, Johnnie and Martha Stewart, Dr. Bobby and Mary Land, Pat Self and Brooke Parker.
Friends and family of those honored sent in videos that gave words of encouragement and listed the accomplishments of each of the honorees.
“(Dr. Land is) a teacher that studies non-stop. Pastor Land, we watch you, and we know that you are top-notch,” one of Land’s congregants said through a poem. “When I look at you, it’s Jesus in you that I see.”
Other pastors and community leaders also spoke out about the effect of the honorees on their own lives. Pastor Leo Miller of All Generations Church in Lockheart sent his thanks for the Fauss family.
“It’s true that Jesus Christ saved our life, but Joe Fauss taught us how to serve and to follow Christ,” Miller said. “I have no doubt at all, if not for the life, the love and the ministry of Joe and Charlotte Fauss, our life and ministry successes would not be where they are today.”
Newly elected Smith County Commissioner Neal Franklin spoke on the effect of honorees Johnnie and Martha Stewart in his personal life.
“When I think about him I think about someone who is wise, honest, and fun,” Franklin said. “Johnnie really stepped in and filled the void as a father figure.”
The daughter and granddaughter of Pat Self also shared kind words.
“Her faith through so many trials has been unshakeable,” Self’s daughter shared. “If she had $10, she’d give $7 of it away. She is truly a humble servant and a warrior in the faith.”
Long-time friends of Mike and Sharon Dent, who served as the former pastors of Marvin United Methodist Church, also spoke up.
“Through the years, I’ve watched the Dents serve in every type of church, from rural parishes to big-steeple downtown churches like Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler where we served together for many years. Mike and Sharron are both outstanding Christian leaders.”
Parker has been actively involved in Rose Heights Church, and now works as the principal at the Wayne D. Boshears Center For Exceptional Programs School, a special needs school in Tyler.
“Brooke Parker has been a long-time advocate of special needs in the community,” Brooke’s best friend shared. “(Her) unwavering faith in Jesus and steady faith in Jesus is to be admired. Brooke, you inspire me with your heart for special needs children. You show compassion without giving them an excuse, to not challenge themselves to be the best they can be.”
Each of the honorees received a book of memories filled with notes from friends and families, as well as a glass-encased towel embroidered with an image of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples.
“Our mission is to help those in ministry make sure they have support,” Shepherd’s Heart pastor James Dill said. “Depression is real. It’s easy in the church to dismiss. There’s the misconception that Sunday is the only day that pastors work.”
Shepherds Heart is a program that focuses on assisting and encouraging ministers to keep them from burn-out and depression through honoring them, and recognizing their role in the church and community.