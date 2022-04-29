As community science initiatives — which provide a safe way to connect people with nature and each other during the pandemic — continue to grow in popularity, this year’s seventh annual City Nature Challenge is expanding to more than 400 cities across six continents, including Tyler and surrounding areas.
Beginning on Friday, April 29 at 12:01 a.m. in each time zone, the challenge runs through Monday, May 2, 11:59 pm. The global event, co-organized by San Francisco’s California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, calls on current and aspiring community scientists, nature and science fans, and people of all ages and education backgrounds to observe and submit pictures of wild plants, animals and fungi using free mobile apps – in our area, Tyler and the surrounding counties, iNaturalist will be utilized. From Friday to Monday, participants can upload their observations to the app, with identifications happening from Tuesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 8. Final results will be announced on Monday, May 9.
Nature is all around us; in our cities, neighborhoods, and even in our homes. This initiative helps nature and its biodiversity be studied by connecting scientists and local community members through community science. As global human populations become increasingly concentrated in cities, it’s more important than ever to document urban biodiversity and help ensure the future of plants and wildlife. Large pools of data built through apps, natural history museums, and science organizations help leaders make informed conservation decisions that allow both human and natural communities to thrive.
After launching the first-ever City Nature Challenge in 2016, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and California Academy of Sciences are hosting their seventh effort. That initial challenge invited participants from Los Angeles and San Francisco to observe and submit pictures of wildlife they encountered using iNaturalist. By the end of that inaugural weekend, over 1,000 participants submitted more than 20,000 observations of nature to iNaturalist.
For both budding and veteran community scientists, participating is easy.
Find wildlife in your home, neighborhood, backyard, or anywhere else. It can be any wild plant, animal, fungi, slime mold or any other evidence of life, such as scat, fur, tracks, shells, or carcasses.
Take pictures of what you find using iNaturalist or your city’s chosen platform.
Learn more as your observations are identified.
Over the last six years, observations made during the challenge have helped scientists detect patterns of biodiversity change on a global and local scale. In 2021, community scientists around the world amassed a record-breaking 1,270,000 observations.
Some of last year’s highlights include: a threatened giant Australian cuttlefish off the coast of Adelaide, Honduras’s first record of a species of hairstreak butterfly, and an invasive emerald ash borer beetle in Denton County — its presence suggesting that this species range had expanded. This influx of information gives scientists, educators, urban planners and policymakers’ insight into the biodiversity of locations throughout the world.