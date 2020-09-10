When I was studying horticulture at Texas A&M University, I remember the effervescent Dr. Joe Novak (“Smoking Joe”) teaching us about the nutritional content of different vegetables.
While he rambled on at 90 miles an hour, I quietly ranked each vegetable in the different vitamin and nutritional categories. It turns out that the most nutritious vegetable of all isn’t spinach or broccoli as commonly touted, but collards and the botanically identical kale. This cool-season green is a staple in the rural South but should be incorporated into everybody’s garden and diet.
Collard greens are cool-weather plants that bolt or go to seed when the weather is extremely hot. The flavor gets stronger with heat as well. And like most greens, the texture gets tougher with the onset of warm weather. Collard greens can tolerate frosts and moderate freezes but not very hard freezes, so they should be planted now from seed or preferably transplants, which are often available from garden centers and feed stores. They should be planted 18 inches apart.
Collard greens require at least eight hours of direct sun each day, but like most greens they can tolerate a bit of filtered light, or as little as five to six hours of direct sun. Just remember that any amount of shade reduces production and makes the leaves larger and thinner. Plant collards in a rich, well-drained soil. Ideally, till in several inches of organic matter and incorporate 2 pounds of a complete lawn fertilizer (15-5-10, 16-6-12, and so forth) per 100 square feet of bed or every 35 feet of row. In small plots use 2 teaspoons per square foot or foot of row. The ideal soil pH for growing collards is 6.0 to 7.0.
Dig holes in well-cultivated soil that are the same size as the existing pots the transplants are growing in. Remove from the pots and place the roots into the freshly dug holes. Gently firm the soil around them, being careful not to plant the plants any deeper than they were growing in their pots. Water them thoroughly with a water-soluble plant food such as Miracle-Gro at half the labeled recommendation.
Collards are relatively easy to grow. For the best flavor and production, they require cool temperatures and high fertility. Two to three weeks after transplanting, fertilize them with 1 cup of high-nitrogen fertilizer (21-0-0, and so forth) for each 35 feet of row. Sprinkle half of the fertilizer down each side of the row. Lightly work it into the soil and then water. Repeat this fertilizing process every three to four weeks to encourage high yields. The main pest problems on collards are assorted caterpillars that destroy the foliage. Treat with organic Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt, Dipel, Thuricide, and so forth) following all label directions as soon as you notice the first damage.
Collard greens are generally ready to harvest three to four weeks after planting transplants. Pick the lower, pest-free leaves that have just reached full size but are still tender. Wash and prepare or refrigerate immediately.
Recommended collard varieties for Texas include “Blue Max,” “Champion,” “Georgia Southern,” and “Vates.” Collards are native to the Mediterranean. For more information on growing collards in Texas, see the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service “Easy Gardening” publication titled “Collards” under the vegetable resources section of the Aggie Horticulture website at aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.
Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. He is author of “Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening,” “Heirloom Gardening in the South,” and “The Rose Rustlers.” You can read his “Greg’s Ramblings” blog at arborgate.com, follow him on Facebook at “Greg Grant Gardens,” and read his “In Greg’s Garden” in each issue of Texas Gardener magazine (texasgardener.com). More science-based lawn and gardening information from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can be found at aggieturf.tamu.edu and aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.
