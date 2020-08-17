For new mothers, the pandemic could prove a terrifying time to have a child. When considering a child’s safety, every decision may feel momentous. And according to local healthcare professionals, the choice of whether to breastfeed is no exception.
“COVID is just such new, foreign thing to everyone and I feel like the information that’s given out there is constantly changing,” Jessie Love, Chirstus’s clinical director of Women’s Services, said. “I would imagine patients might feel unsure about what affects their babies if they did breastfeed, whereas before this they probably wouldn’t think twice if they had the flu and breastfed.”
When the pandemic first started, lactation consultant Allyson Robertson said, traffic for lactation consultation decreased significantly.
“Were the moms getting help? Were they getting help somewhere else? Were they scared to come to the hospital? Probably,” Robertson said.
But office visits have slowly returned to normal, just in time for Breastfeeding Awareness Month.
Because there is so much uncertainty around the pandemic and how it affects newborns, Love explained, she wants to makes new mothers know one thing:
Don’t be fearful of COVID-19 if you want to breastfeed.
Breastfeeding, Robertson explains, has many health benefits for the infant: decreased risks of obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, to name a few. Robertson calls breastfeeding “the best thing they (mothers) can do for their baby.”
Perhaps the most crucial effect of breastfeeding, especially amid the pandemic, is a healthy immune system.
“They’re (infants) getting protection, basically from mom, because mom’s been exposed to what the baby’s never been exposed to, so they’re passing along antibodies to the baby through breast milk,” Love said.
While there has been no conclusive evidence that mothers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and survived may pass those antibodies to their children, the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization are encouraging mothers to breastfeed.
“Assuming we (our bodies) treat it like other viruses, antibodies are transferred,” Robertson said. “They just don’t have the research at this time.”
But other research done by the WHO and CDC has shown that keeping mothers and babies together is healthier, no matter if one is sick.
“The more we know, the more we know it’s best to keep mom and baby together and use precautions if we do have a mom that is positive,” Robertson said.
The pandemic, in some ways, has helped moms who breastfeed.
“Moms are excited ‘cause their baby is going to be home with them longer, and they don’t necessarily have to find childcare because they’re able to manage the baby at home while they work from home during this time,” Robertson said. “I think that’s been a good thing for a lot of moms.”
For many new mothers, maternity leave is often too short to go back to work and continue to breastfeed successfully, Robertson explains. Issues with busy schedules, milk supply and lack of support keep many new mothers from breastfeeding beyond the first few months.
“A lot of dads are home, and that makes a huge difference, ‘cause now there’s a support person at home for mom longer, too,” Love said. “Whether they’re getting paternity leave or they’re working from home too, it’s been a blessing for a lot of moms to have them around to support them.”
Suman Kundu and his wife, Indrani Das, also just had their first baby. They’ve chosen to breastfeed amid the pandemic and visited a Christus lactation consultant.
“We prefer to breastfeed for the better attachment to the baby and there are many advantages of breastfeeding over formula feeding,” Kundu said. “I know that with breast milk, there are lots of antibodies which actually transfer to the baby for the first stage of immunization. That is giving them the best immunity from the mother.”
Das became pregnant right at the start of the pandemic, so they’ve been extremely cautious when it comes to going outside or visiting family. But Kundu feels as though breastfeeding will give his child a head-start in life, pandemic or not.
“... Breastfeeding cannot be attacked with COVID unless the mother is infected with COVID,” Kundu said. “So I am not worried about anything related to current infection via breast milk feeding.”
Being able to breastfeed for longer doesn’t only give babies health benefits, however, Robertson explained. Moms also experience a decreased risk of ovarian and cervical cancer.
“The more babies you have and the longer breastfeeding you do, the less risk you have,” Robertson said.
Consultations for lactation assistance cover everything from feeding and pumping to back-to-work plans. The service is open to everyone and will provide hands-on experience for what to expect while breastfeeding.
Christus does not hold virtual consultations for lactation, but does have a mask policy in place and is limiting visits to two people and an infant.