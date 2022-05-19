Caladiums, a native of South America, provide a splash of color to the flower garden, patio or home. Strap Leaf and Fancy Leaf are the two varieties of caladiums that are available. Strap Leaf caladiums have pointed, narrow, arrow-shaped leaves, which produce a short compact plant. They thrive in shade, semi-shade and will tolerate some morning or afternoon sun. They are very suitable for shade hanging baskets. The Fancy Leaf varieties have broad, heart-shaped leaves. They will also thrive well in shade, semi-shade and some morning or afternoon sun. Both of these varieties provide an ideal colorful contrast when used with evergreen shrubs.
Follow these simple steps for healthy caladiums:
Planting
It is important that the soil temperature must be 60 degrees or warmer in order to plant caladiums. Planting too early can result in rotting of the tuber or poor growth. Plant 1 inch deep in well-drained soil. Adding peat moss or vermiculite to the soil helps in growing beautiful caladiums. Adding a little bone meal also helps with the growth.
Achieve an early start by planting the tubers indoors and then transplanting them outdoors when the temperature permits. The tuber will produce more leaves if the dominant bud(s) are scooped off with a dull knife, before planting. Keep the caladiums moist at all times. Drying out of the soil will result in wilted or burned leaves.
Saving tubers
In the fall dig up the tubers when the leaves begin to wilt and are still attached. Spread them out to dry. Pull off the leaves when the leaves seem to be dead and the tubers are dry. Dust off the soil from the tubers and store them in a box or in a bag with good ventilation. A garage is a good place to store them through the winter.