If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Back-to-School Splash Bash, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Stamper Park Splash Pad, 400 Fair St., Longview. The event will include popcorn, movie, food vendors and more. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
Dog Days of Summer, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont St., Longview. Bring your four-legged friends out for a dip. Must have tags and proof of rabies vaccination. Participate in contests to win prizes and enter to win door prizes. Admission: $3 per dog. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
Back-to-School Giveaway and Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo St., Longview. Includes free backpacks filled with school supplies, free clothes, shoes, furniture, appliances and free haircuts. Free food and drinks also will be available. Health fair vendors will be on site. Social distancing is encouraged. Masks are required inside the building. Information: (903) 236-2902.
MOBC Giveaway, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Longview. The giveaway includes free clothes, shoes, household decorations, small appliances and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/MOBCLONGVIEW/ .
Back-to-School Bash, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, George Washington Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St., Marshall. The event will include cheerleaders and mascots, door prizes, food, music and a storyteller. School supplies will be given to the first 100 children. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar .
Superhero Party, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. The event will include a meet and greet with superheroes, photo opportunities, breakfast and crafts. Come dressed as your favorite superhero. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse/ .
“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Elvis: Gospel & Beyond, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Songs, stories and history of Elvis Presley will come to live on stage. Featuring the Blackwood Quartet and Elvis tribute artist Kraig Parker. Tickets: $25-$70. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
Back-to-School Bash, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway Ave., in Tyler. The event will include a photo booth, face painting, balloon twisters, chalk art and more. Information: https://www.simon.com/mall/broadway-square .
Back-to-School Bash 2023, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Winona High School, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona. The event will include a community fair, carnival rides, hot dogs, cotton candy and snow cones. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.winonaisd.org/ .