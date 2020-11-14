Dozens gathered at the Martin Walker Law Firm in the Arcadia building Saturday night for the fourth annual Arcadia Art Show, or AASH.
Outside the building, the art community of Tyler came together for a block party featuring tacos and cookies for sale.
Art was scattered both inside and outside the old theater-turned-gallery, and a renovated camper, the Lottie Mae Lounge, stood at the entrance of the building for enthusiasts to come enjoy art by Fort Worth artist Vince Veazy.
“I am by no means an art critic, but what I enjoy about the art is to be able to see the layers of the composition,” art enthusiast Will Schneider said in regards to a piece of pyrographic art. “So, there’s the aspect of looking at the 2-D image that artist created, but also appreciating the layers, the textures, the construction of how all that came to be. I feel like there’s multiple pieces of art inside a piece of art when you look at it that way.”
Dace Kidd, a Tyler-based artist from Latvia, was the driving force behind the art show. Kidd said she’s been in Tyler for 10 years.
“I quickly realized that there’s not a big art scene or art events," she said. "So, I had this dream to start and curate an international juried art show that anybody can apply to, and I would provide international jurors that would select the pieces.”
Kidd shared her idea with the community and found several local business owners and private individuals to donate money. The art show includes cash prizes for the best in show, runner up and people’s choice.
“But of course, the bigger reward is being in the show,” Kidd said.
There were 400 applications for the show, out of those only 31 pieces were selected by jurors to be included in the gallery.
“I think it’s very important to add an event that has an aspect of prestige,” Kidd said. “It’s not just anybody. You have to submit your art, it was considered by a juror, it was selected, and now you are showing your art.
Kidd said that she wanted the event to feel like an art block party. Usually the second Saturday of the month is when the city’s Hit the Bricks event happens. However, due to the virus, all city-sponsored events are mostly held online.
Still, it wasn’t enough to stop Kidd from hosting the fourth annual AASH show.
“We just felt like we could still make it happen being safe and responsible and give an opportunity for people to come to downtown Tyler, see art, enjoy themselves, and have some cookies and tacos and celebrate art," Kidd said.
For artist Kristine Schneider, it was her first time being accepted into an internationally juried art show.
“I’m just honored to be amongst so many talented artists. It’s a wide variety of types of styles and techniques and I’m just in awe of this show and the way they put it together,” Schneider said. “I think when I walked in the room, it was striking the way they grouped the paintings together. There are some groupings that are bright and colorful and full of dimension, and there are some that are earth-toned, landscapes and those types of more comforting images of people and places, but I just hope everyone gets to come and see it.”
People wanting to see the art can come to the law firm, located at 121 N. Spring Ave., through Jan. 8.
“So, if somebody didn’t get a chance to come see it tonight, they can still view it. Also, the show is available online. They can visit the website and look at all the pieces," Kidd said. "If they wish, they can purchase the art. All of the art is for sale.”
Those interested can view the art at artshowtyler.com