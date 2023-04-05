Scanning my email, I saw “The Round Table,” authored by Fred Smith. It’s a blog I read when I have time to reflect. But, this title, “To be Known,” stopped me. To be known for what?
Biographies and autobiographies always draw me in. Ramey Elementary had one shelf dedicated to the legacy of life stories. I read them all. Then I grew up and discovered some stories were by or about less famous, written by someone intent on sharing a message. You might say I’ve collected legacy stories all my life.
Fred’s blog stuck with me through the day, the story of David Gundlach, a man who didn’t expect to become wealthy, amassed a fortune and then spent years struggling to join the club of the rich and famous. Then, after unexpectedly dying at 56, he surprised his hometown of Elkhart, Indiana, with a gift of $150 million to the local community foundation. Gundlach spent many years unsuccessfully chasing a legacy to be known. He was complicated and misunderstood. Yet, he left a legacy that impacted thousands in unexpected ways.
That evening I stumbled onto The Colt, a movie made for the Hallmark channel. Set during the Civil War, it’s based on a short story by Nobel Prize winner Mikhail Sholokhov. Following two small struggling troops, one on each side of the war, it centers on the birth of a colt by one of the Yankee mounts, which quickly becomes a sign of hope. It is that hope that Corporal Jim Rabb risks his life to rescue when the Rebs steal the colt.
I recommend the movie but know that it is a tragedy, just as the war between the states was a tragedy for our country. While the symbolism of the colt was not lost on me, a side story reminded me that we all seek legacy in our own way.
An illustrator accompanied the Yankee troop, Mr. Covington. While sketching the war in hopes that one of his illustrations would catch the attention of editors from back east, he was asked by Corporal Rabb, owner of the mare and colt, to sketch her. Mr. Covington was happy to do so.
And here, we learn about one man’s search for legacy. As he watches, Rabb draws Covington’s attention to the colt’s straight legs and sloping shoulders. “Yeah, he could surely cover ground if he took his mind to doing so,” Rabb says. And he continues to explain that shows the “old mustang blood is still running,” since the mare had herself been a mustang filly.
As conversation and sketching continue, Rabb talks about his brother, a recently fallen soldier, describing him as a man who liked war. Covington comments that “for some men, war presents an opportunity.” Rabb inquires, “Is that why you’re here?”
Covington answers, “No, I’d like to make a name for myself like everyone else. I want to be remembered.”
“What, you think you have to make a name for yourself to be worth remembering,” Rabb asks. And Covington replies, “Yeah, I suppose I do.”
We all search for legacy, the good stories we hope family, friends, co-workers, and maybe even our community will remember us by. But thinking about it reminds us of past deeds we’d rather forget. We judge our deeds, work or compassion lacking. We wish for a legacy of good.
Legacy is neither good nor bad; it simply is. Our actions can be judged good or bad, but our legacy is the entirety of those actions, meaning there is every opportunity to ensure the good outweighs what we judge as bad.
Legacy is like a shadow, following our every step. Still, I believe we can be intentional about the legacy we wish to leave, just as Covington was working to create a memorable sketch.
Gundlach pursued a legacy to be known as rich and famous, just as Covington sought to be known for at least one great illustration of the Civil War. And we know that Gundlach made one decision to leave most of his wealth to a community he loved, creating a legacy beyond anything he could have dreamed.
How will you ensure your legacy of giving well makes an impact?