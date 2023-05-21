MARSHALL — The Brownsboro Bears rallied in the final two innings, but could not overcome an earlier deficit in falling to Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 5-4 on Saturday of their Class 4A best-of-three regional quarterfinal baseball series.
The Leopards on Game 1, 3-2, in Winnsboro on Friday.
Liberty-Eylau advances to play Aubrey in the regional semifinals.
The Bears end their standout season at 23-9.
GAME 2
L-E scored two runs in each of the first and second innings with another run in the fifth for a 5-0 lead. The Bears scored a run in the sixth and three in the seventh but could not push across the tying run.
Jaxyn Rogers, Payton Stephenson and Cooper Schock had doubles for the Bears.
Stephenson and Schock had two hits apiece. Brice Hudler and Lincoln Burton added singles.
Schock had two RBIs with one each from Rogers and Stephenson. Scoring runs were Rogers, Stephenson, Aiden Green and Burton.
Cal Jones led the Leopards with two doubles and two RBIs while Dylan Garton added a two-bagger.
GAME 1
Liberty-Eylau scored two runs in the first and one in the seventh to capture the victory.
Schock hit a triple for the Bears with Burton adding a double and single. Adding hits were Rogers and Green.
Hudson Childers knocked in a run with Schock and Burton scored runs.
Ty Vasquez pitched for Brownsboro, going seven innings while allowing four hits and three runs (1 earned). He struck out one and walked one.
Cal Jones had a triple for L-E and W.T. Jones added a double. Garton and Collin Evans added singles.
RBIs were from Triston Haugh, Garton and Evans. Scoring runs were Cal Jones, Haugh and Aydan Easter.
W.T. Jones got the win, pitching seven innings while giving up five hits and two runs (1 earned) with three strikeouts and three walks.