AUSTIN — Collin Evans and Dylan Nabors each drove in three runs to power Liberty-Eylau to a 15-5 win over Canyon Randall on Wednesday in a Class 4A state baseball semifinal at UFCU Disch-Falk on the campus of The University of Texas.
The Leopards (33-6) advance to the 4A title game, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Austin. The Raiders end their season at 38-5. L-E will play either Sinton or China Spring in the final.
Evans and Aydan Easter each had three hits for Liberty-Eylau. WT Jones had a triple with Cal Jones adding a double with getting a single as well. Nabors had two hits with Triston Haugh and Britain Pipes adding singles.
Cal Jones and WT Jones each drove in two runs and Dylan Garton knocking in one run.
Scoring runs were WT Jones (3), Ziven Banks (3), Haugh (2), Pipes (2), Easter (2), Evans (2) and Cal Jones (1).
WT Jones started the game, going 3.2 innings while allowing seven hits and three runs (2 earned) with three strikeouts and two walks.
Cal Jones (12-2) followed and got the win. He tossed 2.1 innings, giving up one hit and two runs (0 earned) with two strikeouts and one walk. Richie Plant tossed the final inning, not allowing a hit with a walk.
Duncan Bowles (12-1) suffered his first loss, going 4.2 innings while giving up 10 hits and seven runs (4 earned) with five strikeouts and two walks.
Payton Bush had three hits for the Raiders with Kaden Juarez adding two hits and two RBIs.
Liberty-Eylau is appearing in its third state tournament, having won the state championship in 2006. The Leopards were also at state in 2007.