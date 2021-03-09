I suspect I am like most Americans and believe individuals and businesses have been terribly affected by the effects of COVID-19. Who could argue that help is needed? Now that the $1.9 trillion package is beginning to be understood and publicized, I am amazed that, within it, is the following:
Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown called Senate passage of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID spending package “the best day of my Senate life” because it includes an $86 billion taxpayer bailout for 185 union pension plans.
That is almost $500 million for each of the 185 union pension plans! Contrast this to private funded pension/retirement plans. If they go bust, there is no taxpayer funded bailout. As a taxpayer, I am incensed to know that I am paying for something I had no control over or input into---yet, along with millions of other taxpayers, will fund. On the surface, this seems absurd and perhaps illegal-but then, of course, the Democratic Congress makes the laws. Next up is a reported $2 trillion infrastructure bill. Once that becomes “law” then the really BIG question is how will all this be paid for-- and who will pay? I am reading of some of the “progressive” ideas -- a carbon tax (the polluters should pay something for polluting); a tax on the “super rich” (Elizabeth Warren says they should pay for making too much money); much higher Fed tax “at the pump” on fuel (with lots of tax incentives for electric cars); a tax on unrealized capital gains (that ought to really stir 401Ks and IRAs); and a European styled VAT (Value Added Tax) on most everything. Those are just some of the Democratic ideas on how to fund these bills.
The new president has publicly stated he believes in unity. I don’t see much unity in these bills. What I do see is “we know what’s best for you” and questioning the spending limits is our business --not yours -- BUT you get to pay for it. What goes around, comes around. The midterm elections don’t really seem that far off now.
Gary Howell
Tyler