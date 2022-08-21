Their plan to destroy America
Here is their simple plan to destroy America from within, without using a “Trojan Horse”!
Maybe a few know the story of the Trojan Horse? First the Teachers Colleges are infiltrated and taken over. I witnessed this in the 1950s. Civil unrest and protest created in colleges against our military returning from Vietnam. Some know of Kent State violence in 1960s.
Create inflation, requiring 18% interest rates as in 1970s. Crash the markets, hurting every citizen and force gas lines as in the 1980s. Cover recession and malaise with endless wars as in 1990s! Use excess debt to destroy dollar, sending gold from $252 to $2,100 destroying all dollar savings as in 2000s. Create recession bankrupting housing market as in 2010s.
Let Congress become a “cesspool” of evil and corruption as in the 2020s. Finally make fairness of current elections questionable for current November election.
Current situation: Government is dysfunctional — adamant Partisan — self-serving liars, and actual thieves and crooks with no patriotism or respectful knowledge of our Constitution.
At age 88, I thought I had seen it all but no. It took a long time but now all the parts above are joined together into a reinforcing master plan that is certain to destroy America if not reversed now. The economic debt hole has been dug so deep with burdensome regulations stifling our free enterprise — capitalistic system that we are near the point of collapse. This could trigger revolution — God forbid!
Is anyone awake to pending disaster or motivated to save America from a totally corrupted Democrat Socialist takeover come the November Election? Let’s hope so.
Harry Bergman
Tyler
Apology to Texas
As a lifelong resident of New York City I wish to sincerely apologize to all the good people of The Lone Star State for the ignorant, hypocritical, and frankly threatening statement made recently by our embarrassment of a mayor, Eric Adams.
After boldly proclaiming what a “tolerant” and welcoming sanctuary city we are, essentially rolling out the red carpet for illegal aliens by bragging about all the social services available, he now has the audacity to complain about Governor Greg Abbott’s generous facilitation of the final leg of their journey to the promised land New York?
Furthermore, his arrogant statement that Abbott needs to be removed from office and his threats to send our city’s residents to Texas to campaign for the über-narcissist provocateur Beto O’Rourke, is nothing short of proof that the Democrats are willing to start “Civil War II” in order to get what they want and force their leftist ideology on the whole country.
I have an “I love TX” T-shirt which I’m going to wear regularly for the rest of the summer as I walk the streets of New York, along with my green Michael Nesmith hat.
To conclude, let me say that I am a natural-born, legal U.S. citizen who is interested in “emigrating” to the “free state” of Texas. If I can secure employment (resume and references on request) and housing for me and my siblings there, you’ll have a loyal, faithful, and proud new Texan who, I promise, will not bring any blue state contamination with him, but will enjoy getting to — finally — live in “America.”
Richard M. Sawicki
New York City, New York