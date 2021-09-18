HOLD HOSPITALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR NOT COMPLYING WITH PRICE TRANSPARENCY LAW
As of the first of this year, thanks to a new federal law, Americans have won the right to know the price of their health care before they get it.
The problem is that many hospitals throughout our state are not complying. A report released last month by a national nonprofit organization showed that the vast majority (94.4%) of hospitals, including most of those in Texas, were not following the rule. Hospitals here in East Texas are complying at a better rate, but more can be done.
Although doctors are often blamed for rising health-care costs, I assure you, we want what patients want. We want to know prices, too, but hospitals and insurers also keep us in the dark. As an independent practitioner, I make sure my patients know the cost of my services which do not include added facility fees found in hospital-owned practices.
I have written to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking him to help enforce the law and hold hospitals accountable. To do that, our government needs to dramatically increase the financial penalties imposed on hospitals that don’t follow the rule. Currently, the penalty is only $300 a day. Worse, the government has yet to fine a single hospital for not complying with the government’s own rule. What good is a law with no teeth? We should also eliminate the loophole in the rule that allows hospitals to simply provide estimates, not guaranteed prices.
As a physician, I care about my patients’ physical and financial health. The best way to protect their finances is through complete price transparency. The ability to see and compare prices would usher in price competition, which would drive prices down, allow patients to shop for the best value for their health-care dollar, and slow the unhealthy trend of consolidation in the health-care industry.
We have a long way to go to fix our broken health care system, but demanding what is rightfully ours, the right to know the cost of care before getting a surprise bill, is an essential step. Consumers should demand nothing less.
Richard Tyer, MD
Neurology
Member, Association of Independent Doctors
Tyler
TRANE TAX ABATEMENT QUESTIONABLE
Wow! Our county commissioners and city trustees have decided to give Trane Technologies, one of the largest companies, tax abatements without even requiring new jobs be created as most such agreements require. [Trane committed to retaining 400 jobs conducted in a storm-damaged building prior to its collapse.] These type of agreements simply mean that the recipient’s rightful share of the tax burden must be borne by the rest of us. The rational for this largess at our expense is Trane experienced storm damage last winter. I’m pretty sure other taxpayers did as well.
An investigative series in Time Magazine a few years ago found that even those agreements wherein new job creation was promised were seldom monitored for compliance, almost never enforced and even when complied with never benefited the taxing entity to the extent of the taxes avoided.
I don’t understand how this shifting of tax burden to other taxpayers meets the Constitutional requirement of equal protection under the law. Of a certainty there is no authority entitling elected officials to make charitable contributions of tax proceeds. It’s past time for us to elect those who have the backbone to say no to those demanding preferential treatment.
Jerry Calhoun
Tyler