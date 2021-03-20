RESPONDING TO GOHMERT'S VOTE AGAINST MEDALS FOR POLICE
On March 17th, Louie Gohmert voted against H.R. 1085, a resolution honoring members of the Capitol Police for their heroic actions on Jan. 6. A resolution which 194 of his fellow House Republicans voted in favor of. He objected to calling the actions of a violent mob that stormed the Capitol an insurrection. This is a mob that assaulted police officers, breaking windows and damaging property to gain entry to the Capitol, a mob that explicitly threatened the lives of members of Congress and the sitting vice president, all in an attempt to obstruct the official processes of Congress. These actions are the very definition of insurrection.
Louie Gohmert defended violence against his constituents from his supporters in downtown Tyler last year. He told Trump supporters the courts had left them no recourse but violence while promoting dangerous false claims of a stolen election.
The actions of Rep. Louie Gohmert are a disgrace and an embarrassment. Is he really the best the Republican party can offer to serve the people of this district in the House of Representatives of the United States of America? Louie Gohmert should resign. We, the citizens of District 1, deserve and should insist on better.
Carol Pianta
Tyler
MCCONAUGHEY NOT THE MAN FOR THE JOB
There's been some rumblings about the possibility of actor Matthew McConaughey running for Texas governor in the next election. While I enjoy his ability as an actor, I have no confidence in his ability to lead the State of Texas into the tumultuous future we face due to the current administration in Washington D.C.
I know he is a Texas boy, but like all of the Hollywood elites, he has nothing in common with the working folks of Texas. Also, he has no experience in the political ring. You wouldn't hire someone to to do heart surgery just because he played a surgeon on television or in a movie. Matthew needs to stick with what he knows, or at least run for a legislative seat to gain more experience and get a better vision of what Texas really needs.
Texas is the home of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" and we already have a very good Governor in Greg Abbott. Popularity isn't the measure of competency, so while McConaughey is very popular as an actor, he has no record of elected service that would lend any credibility to his competency as governor of the great State of Texas. Also, his evasion to committing to a political party or position, as well as his weak view of gun ownership, doesn't bode well for success. Texans like to know what we are buying before we pay the money.
Ronnie Bristow
Whitehouse
SUPPORTING THE 'FOR THE PEOPLE ACT'
The House is about to vote in support of the the For the People Act (HR1/S1) - which represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen our democracy by putting more power in the hands of everyday people by strengthening our voting, elections, campaign finance, and ethics laws.
Then it will be up to the Senate to pass the bill to get this game-changing bill on President Biden’s desk.
I am calling on Senator John Cornyn to do whatever it takes to get this bill (HR1/S1) passed in the Senate and signed into law.
Reforms in the For the People Act are tried and true -- and have taken hold across the nation. Driven by everyday voters, reforms have passed in red, blue, and purple states and localities, often with bipartisan support.
Nothing, including the filibuster, which is a relic of the Jim Crow era and subverts the basic notion of majority rule in our democracy, should stop Congress from passing comprehensive democracy reform to strengthen our elections like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
With anti-democratic and authoritarian forces on the rise in the United States, and more and more people are being shut out of the political process through racist voter suppression laws and barriers to participation, is the time for Congress to take bold action to build a democracy that is for the people with solutions that have already tried and tested in states and municipalities across the country.
Mary Whitehead
Tyler