I choose truth
In a dystopian sci-fi film, a choice is offered to the protagonist by his would-be mentor. The choice offered to the protagonist is to either remain ignorant or to become aware of the facade: a perfect lie. The choice is offered to the protagonist in the form of a red pill in one hand or a blue pill in the other. If one pill is chosen and consumed, the protagonist becomes “woke” to the reality of the world in which he is literally enslaved. If, on the other hand, the other pill is chosen, the protagonist will remain in abject ignorance.
His-story regarding the Alamo, like so much American propaganda, is told from the vantage point of the oppressor not the oppressed. Ethnic minorities in America are “woke” to this reality.
Doubtless, the Mexican resistance to Texas’ encroachment on land dubiously attained to begin with, is not a truth most God-fearing Texans are willing to concede, anymore than American public schools care to tell the truth about the pilgrims’ lecherous treachery towards the indigenous people of this land. And yet, we all break one week to celebrate the the Thanksgiving holiday, while Native American people surely roll their collective eyes at this ridiculous narrative perpetuated by our version of Texas history. Of course, this is nothing new.
The truth of a matter may not “win friends and influence people” but, it is available to those who avail themselves of it.
Remember the Alamo any way you choose. I choose truth.
John Smith IV
Longview
A fly in the ointment
Less than two months into Biden’s presidency things are really looking good.
Gasoline prices here in Longview are up. Border crossings set an all-time record for the month of January. Are those people being given the COVID-19 vaccine when they come across? That is not likely since many American citizens are still waiting for theirs. Now all Americans that are out of work and are looking for a job have more competition to deal with.
Biben has promised us that our economy is going to rebound. He says: Build American; buy American. There’s a fly in this ointment though. It’s called profit.
Companies that sell something hope to make a profit. The minimum wage is rising, as is the corporate tax rate. The cost of goods and services will have to rise for a company to stay in business. They call that inflation. They probably will pack their bags and move overseas again. There goes the build American part of Biden’s plan if they do. The ones that remain, will likely invest in automation to compete. A machine does not need health care. It does not take paid vacations, and they don’t go out on strike for higher pay.
Gerald Green
Longview
If Dr. Seuss’ images are troubling, why not use them to teach critical thinking?
I have a bachelor’s degree in child development. Dr. Seuss books have been popular since I was a child. His fanciful images and word play have inspired young readers for at least three generations.
We have always been a society that abhors banning books. Removing books that might have “hurtful” images reinforces victimhood. When you look at the bulk of Dr. Seuss books, none of his images are lifelike.
If, in current times, some of his images are troubling, use them as discussion points of real versus imaginary. What a wonderful way to begin teaching critical thinking — something we obviously need a lot more of.
Leslie Griffin
Liberty City