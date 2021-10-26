The city (Austin) and the school (The University of Texas) where I spent my college days have always been considered liberal. Today, however, both the town and the university have been inflicted with the disease of “woke” academic culture that is sweeping the country. It even appears that this “cancer” has metastasized to the Longhorn football team.
Given the above, if I were a fly on the wall inside the Longhorn locker room after the Oklahoma State game, I can imagine that Coach Sark’s post-game speech would have sounded something like the following:
“Gather round people and listen up. If you think that you played well out there today and gave it all you had, then I am proud of you and for you. I also commend you for not bullying your opponent or using any hate speech. Your Longhorn football predecessors used their supremacy to inflict overwhelming shame on this overmatched opponent in past years. For proof, just look at the championship banners ringing the stadium. I think some reparation is required for those past victims, just to make things fair. They got some today. If you declined to stick around for the playing of The Eyes of Texas after the game, I don’t criticize you. It’s not fair for you to have to endure any snide remarks (i.e. hate speech) or racist slurs from a few deplorables who may be holding you accountable for actions they don’t like. In order to create team unity, I am awarding everyone a game ball for today; however, I suggest that you do not put the final score on it. Now, go out and have some fun earning money for representing your corporate sponsors. But, be sure to report on time for practice Monday so that I can earn my fat pay check. Hook ‘em Horns!”
My advice to Longhorn fans is to chill out and don’t let the actions of teenage kids playing with a ball that doesn’t bounce straight up and down get you down. It isn’t worth the pain and suffering. In my old age I have adopted the attitude that “he who expects nothing has never been deceived or disappointed”. I sleep better and don’t get ulcers. If you long for a change of pace, try playing golf and/or watching NHL ice hockey.
Henry Jones
Tyler