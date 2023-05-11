‘A responsible citizen he is not’
Yesterday I had the questionable pleasure of reading a pompous guest editorial by Richard Cherwitz. Mr. Cherwitz is an example of what is wrong with our universities nationwide and sadly here in Texas.
His attitude and that of the arrogant faculty, insists they are in charge and other actions without their agreement is offensive, since being over-educated they know best. They seem to forget the principles on which our country was founded: that is the people, not the faculty, rule. The legislature, Mr. Cherwitz, is responsible to the people for whom you work.
The outrageous support by Mr. Cherwitz, for DEI or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and, I assume, Critical Race Theory, is unacceptable to me and every rational citizen. So, what is Diversity, Equity and Inclusion? It is, dear reader, the bulldozer to our way of life. Diversity means every institution must have the same percentage personnel based on race regardless of capabilities. Inclusion also insists on everyone being included despite individual interests, and lastly equity wants equal results regardless of effort. If your income is high, you are expected to share with others less ambitious and probably less capable. This form of social philosophy is a brand of socialism which has never worked nor ever will work.
I do not know how many of you supports this brand of enforced socialism, but I do not and am opposed to thought like this.
Dennis L Bosch
Arp