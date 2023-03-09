Region XIV had its version of the Legends of the Fall on Thursday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
It was Living Legends Night as the conference honored five of the all-time greats to grace the sidelines in the famous basketball league.
Honored were Guy Davis (Angelina College), Dale Dotson (Lon Morris College), Scott Gernander (San Jacinto College), Lewis Orr (Lon Morris College/Navarro College) and Leon Spencer (Henderson County Junior College/Trinity Valley Community College).
The ceremony on Friday is at halftime of the 6 p.m. contest.
The honorees include: the family of Vernon Harton of Jacksonville College; the family of Floyd Wagstaff of Tyler Junior College; and the family of Joe Turner of Kilgore College.
On Wednesday, Panola College's Mary Ann Otwell was honored.