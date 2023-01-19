LONGVIEW — Tyler Legacy faced familiar foe Longview in a Lady Lobo Showcase girls soccer match at Lobo Stadium on Thursday night, and pulled away in the second half for a 3-0 road tournament win.
The Lady Raiders are 6-1-2 on the season, while the Lady Lobos are 1-5-1.
"It’s great," Tyler Legacy girls soccer head coach Chris Woodard said of his team’s strong start to the tournament. "We did a little better in the final third of the field in the second half."
"We love coming over here," he added. "It’s right before our district [schedule], and we get to play here in East Texas."
Tyler Legacy owned the momentum early because Kyleigh D’Spain set up for a shot at the Longview net that ultimately sailed right at the 26:54 timestamp.
Longview’s defense then stepped up to keep the score as it was when goalkeeper Emma Wright recorded back-to-back saves at the 26:05 and 25:01 marks.
The Lady Lobos then flipped the field in time for two of their players to take a shot at the Tyler Legacy goal, but Mia Alba’s attempt flew right of the goal at the 15:55 mark, and Lily Fierros’ ball landed in the hands of goalkeeper Chloe Murlin at the 15:05 timestamp.
Longview then had a great attempt with 11 minutes to play in the first half, but DeNaucia Johnson ultimately hit the right crossbar.
Fierros’ straight look at the net resulted in a Murlin save at the 3:43 mark, and Yuli Alba’s shot landed right of the net with 1:35 to play until halftime.
Longview continued to control the ball in the early minutes of the second half because Fierros and Karen Juarez attempted shots between the 39:37 and 34:26 timestamps.
But, Tyler Legacy followed with a strong finish that ultimately decided the contest.
The Lady Raiders finally broke through for the go-ahead score when Lily Beckham sneaked the ball past Wright at the 30:48 mark of the half.
The road team continued to find success because Jenna Barnes’ assist set up Ella Rose Embry’s goal and a 2-0 match advantage at the 19:22 timestamp.
Tyler Legacy ultimately wrapped up its victory when Caroline Randall’s assist set up Conally Hooper’s goal with 50 seconds to play.
RESULTS
Other Thursday varsity matches (at Lobo Stadium):
Longview JV 4, Sabine 0
Lufkin 7, Spring Hill 1
Sulphur Springs 6, Texas High 0
Jacksonville 3, Nacogdoches 0
Fossil Ridge 2, Kilgore 0
Thursday JV matches (at Longview’s Grass Field):
Longview JV 6, Nacogdoches JV 0
Tyler Legacy JV White 6, Kilgore JV 0
Jacksonville JV 3, Texas High JV 0
Mount Pleasant JV 5, Tyler Legacy JV Red 0